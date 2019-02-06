Idols Sell Used Bath Water: “$1,000 A Bottle!”

Members of a J-Pop group have offered their used bath water for sale at a price of nearly $1,000 for a bottle.

Members of J-Pop group The Banana Monkeys have found a rather ingenious method of recouping the costs of expensive bath powder that was used in a recent YouTube video. Idols Tenka no Chanyuki and Asuka Rei were recorded on video bathing fully-clothed in purple bath water, which was then sold to fans on second-hand marketplace Mercari, priced at ¥100,000, or around $900, for each bottle.

The sales spiel claimed that the water was “definitely clean” thanks to having been used by idols and that fans could bathe in it themselves in order to “take a bath together with the idols” or even drink it.

The listing for the used bath water is now gone, suggesting that the bottles have either been snapped up by eager otaku or removed thanks to concerns about of public safety or good taste.