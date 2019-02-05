Senran Kagura 7even “Impossible to Release” Due to Censorship

The producer of Senran Kagura has said that it is impossible to release the game without a complete overhaul, as a result of censorship policies.

Senran Kagura producer Kenichiro Takaki has admitted that Sony’s censorship policies are forcing him to abandon the original idea for Senran Kagura 7even and fundamentally alter almost every aspect of the game. According to the interview:

It seems the original idea we had imagined [for Senran Kagura 7EVEN] would be impossible to release. So we’re redoing, or rather reconsidering, everything about the game…Right now, I’m really worried about what to do.

Takaki also voiced concerns that other platforms will soon follow Sony’s example in censoring sexual content:

The regulation movement isn’t restricted to PlayStation, but it’s been spreading across all platforms, all genres, around the world, and I was expecting a time like this would come someday. However, it ended up coming sooner than I expected, and I find myself suddenly wondering what to do.

Takaki said that he was considering a move to PC for future games, but also added that such a move may be difficult due to the niche appeal of the Senran Kagura games, presumably combined with the niche appeal of PC gaming in Japan.