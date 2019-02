Koei Tecmo has released yet another Samurai Warriors 4 DX trailer showcasing even more costumes, game modes, characters and overall abundance of DLC included in the title.

The trailer, bursting at the seams with cute and wacky costumes:

More information about the re-released Samurai Warriors 4 DX can be found in the previous article.

Samurai Warriors 4 DX is due out for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on March 14th in Japan.