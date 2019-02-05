Pricia Defense An Erotic Tower Defense Title

A vulnerable princess has been instructed to defend a fort in this tower defense eroge entitled “Pricia Defense“, blending strategic tower defense and erotic content into one convenient package.

The flourishing Enerv Kingdom has long since possessed powerful crystal technology, though now the Wizard of the North has started a war to find out their secrets; with the North Fort having been taken, players control princess Pricia to reclaim it (or not, should players wish to witness her being raped).

The tower defense title switches between a 2D “overworld” and 3D CG for the actual combat – Pricia Defense can stimulate both mind and body now.