Isekai Quartet PV Fools Around with KonoSuba

23 mins ago
by Jaster

The Kadokawa Anime YouTube channel has released a new PV for comedic crossover anime series “Isekai Quartet”, this time showing off the characters of KonoSuba and Youjo Senki getting in on the action.

Isekai Quartet will be bringing Re:ZeroOverlordYoujo Senki and KonoSuba together for the first time in a crossover comedy anime starring the most popular characters from each series in their super-moe chibi forms.

The cute yet brief PV:

Isekai fans will not have to wait long as the anime is set to premiere sometime in spring of 2019.

