New footage of the popular Spice & Wolf VR game that was fully crowdfunded in 2 hours has surfaced, naturally putting the lovable Horo center-stage as potential players get to experience how cute she will be.

The new video, revealing voice acting for both Lawrence and Horo – physics for hair and Horo’s tail have also yet to be implemented:

Spice & Wolf VR launches for HTC Vive, PC Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR early 2019.