Final Fantasy XIV × Final Fantasy XV Collab Coming Soon

Square Enix released a new trailer previewing the upcoming crossover event between Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XV.

The collaboration will feature Final Fantasy XV protagonist Noctis Lucis Caelum coming to the world of Hydaelyn with the Regalia, where he will be joining the Warrior of Light in battling magitek infantry, magitek armor and the Messenger, Garuda from Eos.

The trailer, full of Final Fantasy XV references:

The release of the Final Fantasy XIV x Final Fantasy XV collaboration quest is tentatively planned for April of 2019.