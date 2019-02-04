Youmu Konpaku & Dungeon of Lewd Creatures Ravages the Touhou Girl

An erotic side-scroller for Touhou’s Youmu Konpaku has arrived in the form of “Youmu Konpaku & Dungeon of Lewd Creatures“, with the title providing both a compelling 2D experience alongside a wholesome amount of erotic content that will surely pleasure both demographics.

The English-translated title has Youmu purging a cave full of youkai for the greater good; players can purchase helpful items by way of taverns by spending points acquired throughout the levels (or by whoring out the cute Youmu) – being defeated by monsters predictably leads to Youmu being violated.

Potential buyers can kill demons and search for treasure in Youmu Konpaku & Dungeon of Lewd Creatures now.