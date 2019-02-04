SD Gundam G Generations Cross Rays Producer Talk PC Version

During the recent Taipei Game Show, producer of “SD Gundam G Generations Cross Rays”, Kensuke Tsukanaka, shared many details about the PC version of the game.

The highlights of the interview detailing the development of the PC version:

This is the first time the series has gotten a PC version. Can you tell us why?

Kensuke Tsukanaka, producer: “We know there are many PC players, and hope more people can enjoy this game, so we made the decision. Last time the game came out on PS4 and Vita, and this time we want to challenge ourselves a bit and develop for three major platforms.”

Were there any issues encountered when developing a PC version?

Tsukanaka: “Yes, we did encounter issues, which we are in fact currently working hard to solve. (laughs) The biggest problem with developing a PC version is that each players’ PC specs are different, so the part we’re working hardest on is how to let different players with different specs enjoy the same game quality.”

This time, you are focusing on re-enacting the original scenarios, but in Iron-Blooded Orphans, nearly everyone dies. How will you present that in the game?

Yoshiki Miyagi, development director: “You’re correct, that occurs in the story. We plan on letting players experience the original work’s story by presenting it in the game.”

Will Cross Rays have DLC?

Tsukanaka: “We have no detailed plans for DLC currently, as there are already many units from the four worlds included, and we are already spending a lot of time thinking of how to distribute them. So we haven’t especially thought about DLC.”