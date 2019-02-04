Overwatch Porn Creators “Are Homophobic & Transphobic”

A writer for Kotaku has apparently taken more interest in writing about Overwatch‘s fan-made porn rather than the game itself as indicated by their latest porn-centric article, unsurprisingly concluding on a political statement by claiming there to be homophobia and transphobia amongst some of the porn creators.

Mentioning she “stumbled” upon Overwatch porn one day (specifically the 3D kind), the article discusses the many things the writer has come to “realize” about Overwatch porn – before naturally claiming that the porn is essentially body shaming for mostly featuring slim beautiful women.

Choice quotes from the article:

“Firstly, to absolutely no one’s surprise, the people doing the penetration in almost every video are headless, which is to say that they have the implication of a head, but they’re all cropped off. Evidently, no one’s interested in the person who managed to get into Mercy’s panties, as long as they’re packing something big enough to put a permanent look of lusty worry on her face—you know, the one that says ‘oh dear, I think I can feel you brushing up against my lungs’.”

“Secondly, everyone in Overwatch is incredibly flexible. Legs over heads, backs arched like someone in dire need of a chiropractor, and the ever-popular tits-and-ass angle that movie posters love so much.”

“Sure, the boobs might be overly jiggly, and some of the gasps of pleasure are a little too close to sobs, but the animation is amazing […] some of these animators are making almost $6,000 a month on Patreon for their work, and I’m not surprised. Even if someone needs to tell them that buttholes aren’t usually that spacious.”

“Of course, it’s not all sunshine and daisies in Overwatch porn-land. It has a lot of the same issues as the porn industry as a whole. Pharah always seems to be portrayed as far whiter than she is, Brigitte is heavily slimmed down, and there’s no sign of Zarya and very few videos involving Mei. It’s clear that the people making these videos are into a very specific, predominantly white, and almost always skinny version of women.”

“Why is that bad, if that’s what these creators and their audiences are into Well, if the porn industry—and the game industry—showcases conventionally attractive, thin white women over all other body types, races, gender presentations, and so on, that’s going to become the default for desirability. That default, in turn, affects the self-esteem of people who don’t look like that, as well as the general consensus on what’s considered ‘hot,’ which is to say, ‘acceptable’.”

“There’s also a fair bit of really nasty homophobia and transphobia that I found amongst some of the creators of Overwatch videos. Apart from how bigoted and wrong it is to be like that in the modern day, it’s always dismaying to see porn dominated by assholes in more than one way. Straight men aren’t your only audience, you know.”