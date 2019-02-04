Official Fire Emblem Heroes Video Expunges Bikini Illustration

A new video in the official “Fire Emblem Heroes – Feh Channel” series has completely removed a rather “risque” illustration in comparison to the Japanese version of the video.

Fire Emblem Heroes, Nintendo’s absurdly profitable gacha-laden smartphone title, released an update video discussing upcoming content – some however were quick to realize that one of the bikini-clad illustrations showcased in the Japanese version of the video was removed for the western version.

The western version of the video, starting at the time where the illustration would have been:

The Japanese video, featuring the removed illustration:

Some are convinced this censorship may have been implemented for the sake of YouTube, even though there are plenty of videos on the platform involving anime girls in bathing suits.