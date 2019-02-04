“Laidbackers” Kizuna Ai Theme Song Previewed

Virtual YouTuber Kizuna Ai has yet again loaned her musical prowess to a new anime movie titled “Laidbackers”.

Studio Gokumi (who will be animating the film) advertises the movie as the final original theatrical anime of the Heisei era due to the abdication of the current emperor on the 30th of April, 2019.

Kizuna Ai will be singing the theme song of the film titled “Precious Piece”. The PV features the character introducing herself before showing off the video from the film. The CD for the theme song will be released on the 3rd of April, 2019.

The musical preview showing off Kizuna Ai’s vocal talents:

Laidbackers will begin screening in Japan on the 5th of April, 2019.