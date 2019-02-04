Kingdom Hearts III’s Theme Makes Billboard’s Hot 100

The astronomical popularity of Kingdom Hearts has managed to acquire the franchise quite an achievement, as the theme song for the recently launched Kingdom Hearts III has made it on Billboard’s “Hot 100” ranking.

Kingdom Hearts III’s main theme song, “Face my Fears”, achieved the 98th spot on Billboard’s Hot 100:

The official music video for the Hikaru Utada and Skrillex combo:

Many will be convinced that it was the franchise’s colossal popularity alone that allowed this moment to happen.