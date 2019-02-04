Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Expansion Brimming with Content

Square Enix has announced a slew of new details and content for the upcoming Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers expansion at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival, which is taking place in Paris.

The new content announcements include a gunblade-wielding job known as the “Gunbreaker”, the addition of the Viera as a playable race, new areas for players to explore, additional gameplay systems for solo players, a new Alliance Raid based on Yoko Taro’s NieR: Automata called “YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse” and much more.

To promote the new content, Square Enix also divulged a set of trailers and screenshots highlighting some of the most attractive content inclusions:

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers will release worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and PC on the 2nd of July, 2019, with pre-orders beginning on the 6th of February, 2019.