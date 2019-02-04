You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

City Hunter Creator Answers Why Ryou Won’t Dodge the 100 Ton Hammer

1 hour ago
2 Comments
by Jaster

Anticipating the release of the City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes anime movie, Monthly Comic Zenon will soon publish the answers to 30 questions posed by City Hunter fans to the original creator Tsukasa Hojo.

The eager mangaka has already answered one of the questions on Twitter about Makimura Kaori and her use of the gag 100-ton hammer on series protagonist Ryou:

“Why doesn’t Ryou just dodge Kaori’s hammer?”

“It’s not that he can’t dodge it, but more like he doesn’t want to. Maybe he thinks that his actions deserve a punchline, or maybe somewhere in his heart he wants Kaori to stop him.”

The Japanese premiere of “City Hunter the Movie: Shinjuku Private Eyes” is planned for the 8th of February.

Anime

  • Anonymous says:

    I thought this was quite obvious. Ryo saeba has astounding fighting skills, he could dodge or even stop kaori’s hammering rather easily (and if merori doesn’t pull a joke on me he does so quite a few times in the old anime series when needed).
    But ryo loves kaori, it’s implicit that it is a way to get close to her, sort of skinship if you want.