City Hunter Creator Answers Why Ryou Won’t Dodge the 100 Ton Hammer

Anticipating the release of the City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes anime movie, Monthly Comic Zenon will soon publish the answers to 30 questions posed by City Hunter fans to the original creator Tsukasa Hojo.

The eager mangaka has already answered one of the questions on Twitter about Makimura Kaori and her use of the gag 100-ton hammer on series protagonist Ryou:

“Why doesn’t Ryou just dodge Kaori’s hammer?” “It’s not that he can’t dodge it, but more like he doesn’t want to. Maybe he thinks that his actions deserve a punchline, or maybe somewhere in his heart he wants Kaori to stop him.”

The Japanese premiere of “City Hunter the Movie: Shinjuku Private Eyes” is planned for the 8th of February.