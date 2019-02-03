Yo-kai Watch 3 Trailer Summarizes the Story

Nintendo and Level-5 have revealed a new story-summarizing trailer for cute Japanese monster RPG Yo-kai Watch 3, detailing all the important plot points from previous games in the franchise.

An overview of the game directly from Nintendo:

Mischievous beings known as Yo-kai are everywhere, and it’s up to Nate and Hailey Anne to befriend, battle, and solve problems with them. Follow two parallel stories and unravel the mysteries behind strange sightings while meeting over 600 Yo-kai and using the new 3×3 grid battle system to strategically dish out or dodge attacks. More Yo-kai, more mysteries! ’Merican Yo-kai have made their way to Yo-kai Watch 3 and they’re rootin’ tootin’ troublemakers. Speaking of troublemakers, in BBQ, zombies rise from their graves and Nate must free the town during Zombie Night. If you’re too afraid of zombies, you can always find treasure by exploring randomly generated dungeons and discover the truth about the mysterious ruins hidden all across the continent with the Yo-kai Blasters T group. Key Features Meet Hailey Anne and Usapyon as they solve cases as Yo-kai detectives in Springdale.

Explore the American-inspired location, BBQ, where ’Merican Yo-kai run rampant.

Battle all-new bosses, meet over 600 Yo-kai, and use a new 3×3 grid battle system to strategically dish out attacks.

In BBQ, go on a rafting adventure, try out a new Crank-a-kai, and interact with new ‘Merican Yo-kai.

Train up your very own Nyan, a cat like Yo-kai, in Build-a-Nyan.

Bonk zombies on the head, in an all-new mode, Zombie Night—it’s an invasion!

Link with versions of Yo-kai Watch 2 and Yo-kai Watch Blasters to earn special Yo-kai.

Discover treasure as part of the Yo-kai Blasters T group and make your way through randomly generated dungeons.

The short story summary trailer:

The English version of Yo-kai Watch 3 first released for the Nintendo 3DS in Europe on the 7th of December, 2018 and will be out in the US on the 8th of February, 2019.