Top 10 Best-Selling Games for the Week of January 21st

1 hour ago
1 Comment
by Rift

The most-sold titles in Japan for the week of January 21st have proven to be unsurprising as a new entry into a vastly popular franchise has easily secured first place; with the remake of a beloved classic trailing behind.

The ranking, along with sales numbers:


1. Kingdom Hearts III (PS4, Limited Edition Included) – 610,077

2. Resident Evil 2 (PS4, Z Version and Limited Edition Included) – 252,848

3. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) – 57,725

4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) – 38,478

5. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4, Limited Edition Included) – 25,499

6. Super Mario Party (Switch, Bundle Version Included) – 11,958

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 10,860

8. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Switch, Bundle Editions Included) – 9,334

9. Minecraft (Switch, Bundle Version Included) – 8,588

10. Splatoon 2 (Switch, Bundle Version Included) – 7,329

 

