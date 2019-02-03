Top 10 Best-Selling Games for the Week of January 21st

The most-sold titles in Japan for the week of January 21st have proven to be unsurprising as a new entry into a vastly popular franchise has easily secured first place; with the remake of a beloved classic trailing behind.
The ranking, along with sales numbers:
1. Kingdom Hearts III (PS4, Limited Edition Included) – 610,077
2. Resident Evil 2 (PS4, Z Version and Limited Edition Included) – 252,848
3. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) – 57,725
4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) – 38,478
5. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4, Limited Edition Included) – 25,499
6. Super Mario Party (Switch, Bundle Version Included) – 11,958
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 10,860
8. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Switch, Bundle Editions Included) – 9,334
9. Minecraft (Switch, Bundle Version Included) – 8,588
10. Splatoon 2 (Switch, Bundle Version Included) – 7,329
