Nutaku’s Oppai-Shaped Game Consoles All Sold Out

12 mins ago
2 Comments
by Rift

Nutaku’s personal delve into the console market has been met with overwhelmingly positive results as their unnamed console has already managed to sell out, the appeal of its resemblance to a breast surely helping leaps and bounds.

The console focuses specifically on providing consumers with access to sexy eroge, as the Windows-based platform comes pre-loaded with Nutaku’s desktop application and more than 200 titles both premium and free-to-play.

Enshrouded in a silicone-covered shell to emulate the feeling of a real breast, the nipple serves as the power button and the console comes with two USB ports, an audio jack, an HDMI port and a wireless internet connection – a making-of video:

Currently sold out, Nutaku is restocking the $169 console.

