Moero Chronicle Hyper Will Release in the West

Idea Factory International has announced the sexy girl-rubbing RPG Moero Chronicle Hyper will be coming to the West on the Nintendo Switch without any cut content.

An overview of the game by Idea Factory International:

Story Io is a simple young man with only one problem – he can’t talk to women! Any attempts at conversation are destroyed by his perverted mind, except when he talks to Lilia, his best friend and a Monster Girl.

However, that becomes the least of his problems when he’s tasked with going to the dangerous region of Monstopia. There, Monster Girls have begun rampaging, causing wanton pain and destruction. Have the Monster Girls simply gone mad, or is there an even greater evil afoot…? Find out in this moe-filled dungeon RPG! Key Features Moe Monsters Moe Problems! – Recruit 50 Monster Girls, each with unique skills and traits, to fight for you! You’ll have to wear them out in battle first though!

– Recruit 50 Monster Girls, each with unique skills and traits, to fight for you! You’ll have to wear them out in battle first though! Can I Kick It? – Build your relationship with each Monster Girl through special events, gift-giving, and even home improvement to increase their powers and abilities!

– Build your relationship with each Monster Girl through special events, gift-giving, and even home improvement to increase their powers and abilities! Trait Flexin’ – Strategize your 5-person party by keeping their Moe Traits in mind – when combined together, you can recover after battle, increase your party’s attack, and more!

– Strategize your 5-person party by keeping their Moe Traits in mind – when combined together, you can recover after battle, increase your party’s attack, and more! Nothin’ Wrong with a Little Bumping Scratch! – Purify your Monster Girls and return them to their senses with “Bumping Scratch”! Find their points of weakness on their body and touch, rub, poke, or pick until they’re purified! Switch Version Features Vibration function for the “Bumping Scratch” session.

New items to increase stats.

Autopilot Mode, which allows players to point on a map and automatically brings you to the player’s destination.

ALL original art and event CGs released in the PlayStation Vita and Steam version!

The Nintendo Switch iteration of Moero Chronicle H launched in Japan on the 31st of January, 2019. The title will release digitally as Moero Chronicle Hyper on the Nintendo eShop in North America and Europe this spring.