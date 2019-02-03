You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Love Live Sunshine Movie Film Strips Auctioned Online

13 mins ago
by Rift

Film strips given to attendees who went to watch the “Love Live Sunshine: The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow” movie have been appearing on auction sites, yet another instance of supposed fans trying to earn themselves a quick buck.

All attendees were given a 4-frame strip containing singular frames from the movie, with such goods being seen as a potential gold mine as several individuals are re-selling them online (with the highest current bid reaching ¥13,500 after 30+ bids):

One particular strip was eventually sold for ¥19,999:

This is not the first time such a re-selling of film strips has taken place, as the Sword Art Online movie was also a victim of this, in addition to the Madoka movie way back when which secured one lucky seller a ¥1,081,001 payout.

