Love Live Sunshine Movie Film Strips Auctioned Online

Film strips given to attendees who went to watch the “Love Live Sunshine: The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow” movie have been appearing on auction sites, yet another instance of supposed fans trying to earn themselves a quick buck.

All attendees were given a 4-frame strip containing singular frames from the movie, with such goods being seen as a potential gold mine as several individuals are re-selling them online (with the highest current bid reaching ¥13,500 after 30+ bids):

One particular strip was eventually sold for ¥19,999:

This is not the first time such a re-selling of film strips has taken place, as the Sword Art Online movie was also a victim of this, in addition to the Madoka movie way back when which secured one lucky seller a ¥1,081,001 payout.