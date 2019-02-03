Free-to-Play Version Planned for Dead or Alive 6

Another interview with Dead or Alive 6 Director Yohei Shimbori has revealed that the hotly debated fighting game will get a free-to-play version after it launches, much like the 5th title in the series.

The section of the interview regarding the free-to-play version of the game:

Interviewer: Speaking of the free to play version, the Xbox store showed Dead or Alive 6 Core Fighters recently. What can you tell us about that? Shimbori: “First of all, about the listing on the Microsoft Store, that was a mistake from the development team. We do have plans to make a free-to-play version, but we haven’t announced when it will be available. We can promise it will be out post-launch of the full game. We can’t talk about it yet since we don’t have concrete details about what will be included yet. But, it will be similar to what we had with Dead or Alive 5: Core Fighters.”

The full interview, which discusses topics such as how NiCO and Diego were designed, is available online – Dead or Alive 6 launches for PS4, PC and Xbox One March 1st.