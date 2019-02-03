You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

China Quality Manhole Explodes

57 mins ago
7 Comments
by Rift

Manholes have now proven to be a hazard in the dangerous land of China, as a video has captured an instance of one exploding (albeit with the aid of a troublemaker inserting a lit firecracker into the man-made orifice).

The explosion was recorded by a surveillance camera, which details a child inserting a lit firecracker into the manhole (the tweet accrued over 700,000 views in about two days):

The tweet notes that there have been an increased amount of similar incidents in China involving kids putting firecrackers into gas-filled manholes – though some may note that such explosions would likely happen with any manhole.

Tags

International, , , ,

Leave a Comment

7 Comments