Super Nintendo World Opens at Universal Studios Japan Next Year

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has announced via the Corporate Management Policy Briefing / Nine Months Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal Year Ending March 2019 that the new Nintendo-themed section of Universal Studios Japan will open in 2020.

A predicted release date for the Super Mario Bros. animated movie has also been provided in the briefing:

Theme park development with Universal Parks & Resorts is underway. Construction on the “Super Nintendo World” area at Universal Studios Japan is to open in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In addition, the development of animated film based on “Super Mario Bros.” with Illumination is moving along for an anticipated theatrical release around 2022.