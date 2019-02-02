Sankaku App 3.1 – Calm Before The Storm Edition

Probably the last release of the official Android app before the launch of some as yet unannounced top secret features is finally here – 3.1 brings both essential maintenance and bug fixes, as well as a number of nice usability enhancements.

Prisoners of Google’s increasingly hostile panopticon OS are also advised that Android’s support for “progressive web apps” – apps which run in the browser but can deliver most of the features of traditional native apps – is now quite extensive, allowing them to deliver an almost indistinguishable experience from native apps, down to being fully full-screen by default if installed and launched from the device’s home screen, all without the terrible mental burden of having to install a non-Google approved APK.

Naturally, Sankaku Complex also has these PWAs freely available in multiple flavours. User forbearance is asked as they are yet in the late stages of their beta.

The changelog for 3.1:

UI: Interface updated to standards of iOS/web app.

API: v2 API support introduced.

Post info panel: Links to post searches now included.

Post index: Browsing position is saved when going back to the index from the post browser.

Post index: Related tags are now displayed at the top of searches.

Post display: Pixiv links are parsed in the client now.

Blacklist: Conditional NOT (“-“) tag exclusions can now be included in blacklist rules.

Forum: Forums links now point to the new forums.

Maintenance: Updated various libraries and SDKs.

Bug fixes: Minor crash and layout issues addressed.

The update is available for all editions of the Android app: Black, White and Idol. The iOS edition is recommended for Apple users.

Questions or suggestions, complaints or comments, all are welcome!