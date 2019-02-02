Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet Arriving on Switch with English Subtitles

Western barbarians hoping they’d get a chance to play Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet in the West in its uncensored Switch form have gotten some good news as Play-Asia will be selling the Asian version of the game, a release which will contain support for the English language.

Play-Asia delivered the good news by way of their Twitter account:

The original Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 was denied a Western release a couple years back due to rising criticism around how women “should be portrayed” in video games – unfortunately, a Western release has not been announced so far for Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet (and will likely never happen).

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet will have many of its sexier aspects removed from the PS4 version due to Sony’s dictatorial control over the content of their games – the Nintendo Switch iteration will be completely intact, however, whilst even possessing enhanced jiggle physics and making use of the rumble mechanics in the Joy-Cons.

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet launches for the Nintendo Switch and PS4 (including the English-subtitled Asian version) on March 20th.