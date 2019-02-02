Amorous Monsters Give Chase in Succubus x Saint

Succubus x Saint has players controlling an innocent girl tasked with stopping an ancient evil whilst dodging all the lustful monsters that chase after her, with some players more than likely to let said beasts do as they please…

Main heroine Liluna has been afflicted with an erotic curse as part of a ritual to revive an evil god, causing monsters to appear where she lives and thrusting her onto a journey to remove the curse – during which she can gain all sorts of sexual experiences.

The highly erotic Succubus x Saint can be played now.