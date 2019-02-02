Alita: Battle Angel Movie Looking Likely to Painfully Plummet

Live action movie adaptation Alita: Battle Angel has managed to score some early reviews via Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, with it seeming like the movie may potentially bomb considering scores mostly hovered around average.

Scores from Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic:

Quotes from the more low-scoring reviews:

“It’s a rare thing to say about a James Cameron project, but you come out feeling like you’ve seen it all before.”

“As great as Alita might look, make no mistake that this is a very bad movie. I’m not even sure diehard fans of the Manga will be able to tolerate its constant stream of stoic silliness.”

“The problem is Alita: Battle Angel doesn’t nail the storytelling and character elements required to get you actually invested in this dusty world. The players never feel much more than ciphers, with the talented cast often saddled with a clunky dialogue.”

“Only its often bravura visuals and some sparky cyberpunk races keep it engaging, until its umpteen story threads and endless mythology-meets-tech-porn jargon finally pound the interest out of you.”

“Alita: Battle Angel is a mesmerizing feat of filmmaking – and stunning in 3D – that struggles under the weight of adapting such rich source material.”

“A pretty zappy effects showcase, weighed down by a protracted, soul-challenged Frankenstory that short-circuits every time it gets moving.”

“I am so tired of a movie coming out that is about the seven other movies that they’re going to make after this movie.”

“Ultimately, this all feels like a step backwards.”