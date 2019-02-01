Super Mario Odyssey Best-Selling Mario Game of All Time

Super Mario Odyssey has achieved a new milestone for the Mario franchise as the Switch exclusive title has become the highest-selling 3D Mario game of all time, a feat that fans hope will soon be toppled by the next 3D entry.

According to the release of Nintendo’s hardware and software sales, Super Mario Odyssey sold 13.67 million units total come the end of 2018, making it the Switch’s 2nd most-sold title (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has the most with 15.02 million) but the best-selling 3D Mario game in history – beating out the previous best-seller, Super Mario Galaxy, which had lifetime sales of 12.78 million.

Super Mario Odyssey however has been released for only a little over a year, meaning the game could likely accrue even more sales, though the achievement it recently achieved will no doubt be one to remember.