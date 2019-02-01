Smash Bros. Ultimate Guidance Secret for Piranha Plant Too Moe

Seiyuu Makiko Ohmoto has demonstrated verbal excellence in a guidance secret dialogue scene for Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s newly added Piranha Plant fighter, an incredibly moe moment that will surely have watchers enamored with the seiyuu as a result.

It was previously discovered that if the player has chosen Pit and is playing on a specific stage, several characters from the Kid Icarus series will comment on the player’s opponent – a new conversation has also emerged for the recently recruited Piranha Plant:

The English version for western players of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, who may unfortunately be disappointed:

All of the guidance secret conversations: