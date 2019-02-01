Persona Q2 Getting Western Release in June

Persona Q2 is to be released in Europe and North America on the 4th of June this year.

Atlus has confirmed that 3DS dungeon-crawler Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth is to receive a western release this summer, with the game scheduled to go on sale on the 4th of June. According to an official Atlus statement, the game will have Japanese voices and English subtitles:

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth’s localized release will be available exclusively on the Nintendo 3DS with a Japanese voice track and English subtitles. There are no plans to add an English dub to the game at this time.

Like many Persona games, PQ2 will have special editions. Those who buy the $39.99 physical cartridge will receive four buttons with the protagonists of Persona 3 to 5, including Persona 3’s FemC; the $69.99 Showtime Premium Edition will also feature a Koromaru plushie, an art book, a set of Persona-themed playing cards and a box in which all of the aforementioned items may be stored.

The trailer for the Western release of the game can be seen below: