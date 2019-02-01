You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Mickey Mouse Reimagined by Manga Artists

17 mins ago
by Jaster

Publisher Kodansha and Disney have teamed up for the Spring Manga Festival and involved some of the most popular artists serialized in Kodansha properties.

The collaboration had some of Kodansha’s most prolific mangaka draw their takes on Disney’s most popular character, Mickey Mouse.

The popular manga artists that decided to give good old Mickey Mouse a makeover:

Hajime Isayama (Attack on Titan):

Hikaru Nakamura (Arakawa Under the Bridge):

Yuki Suetsugu (Chihayafuru):

Oh! Great (Air Gear):

Tsutomu Nihei (Blame!):

