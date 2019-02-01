Mega Miracle Force Launches in Japan

Mobile strategy RPG Mega Miracle Force has been officially released in Japan, appealing to both new and old fans of Compile Heart and Idea Factory developed games alike.

A brief overview of the new title’s story and features:

A story of adventure, walking with you. “The Hyperdimension.” A vast world were numerous races exist. A mysterious shining star sparkles in the blue sky of the western continent, “Planeptune.” You are the protagonist who fell to the outskirts of Planeptune like a meteor, crashed and buried into the ground. When you came to, there were two girls named Neptune and Noire standing before you. The truth lost in memories. The guardian goddesses unable to transform into their goddess forms. And the battle of what caused it that awaits. And the world known as the “Goddimension.” A new journey of adventure where various thoughts intertwine, each seeking the future that they desire, is about to begin. Characters A dream crossover of Compile Heart’s previously released titles. Characters will appear in massive numbers from the popular Neptunia series and more. Units will move beautifully on the map and fight. System Simple, but deep! A tactical simulation RPG. – Fight on a five-by-seven map while utilizing various attack types such as close range, long range, piercing attacks, knock-backs, and more. Each character has a “speed” stat that determines the order which they take action.

– Fight on a five-by-seven map while utilizing various attack types such as close range, long range, piercing attacks, knock-backs, and more. Each character has a “speed” stat that determines the order which they take action. Equip “Link Cards” with Illustrations from Each Title – The protagonist has a mysterious power that materializes memories in the form of “Link Cards.” Equip these cards to increase your stats and activate special effects and abilities.

– The protagonist has a mysterious power that materializes memories in the form of “Link Cards.” Equip these cards to increase your stats and activate special effects and abilities. A Rich Scenario Set in the Hyperdimension – The scenario follows an original story set in the Hyperdimension. Characters that appeared in Compile Heart games will cross over in this new journey of adventure. Episodes focused on each character will also be added to the game via updates.

Mega Miracle Force is now available for iOS via the App Store and Android via Google Play in Japan.