Mascot Chiitan Acquires Own Anime

Susaki City’s PR mascot Chiitan (who was recently fired for their dangerous stunts) has somehow managed to acquire their own anime, a strange turn of events that has fans hoping that Chiitan’s often violent and self-harming antics will make an appearance…

Chiitan mustered a following online due to their constant onslaught of videos that occasionally possess some form of violence or result in the cute mascot being maimed – some visuals for the anime:

“Yousei Chiitan” will debut on Japanese TV come April 3rd.