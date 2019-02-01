You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Crude Girls Get Punished in The Sexual Discipline

37 mins ago
2 Comments
by Rift

Eroge enthusiasts who revel in the concept of exacting revenge on rude girls that verbally assault and look down upon others can enact their fantasies through visual novel “The Sexual Discipline“, as the title offers just such a sexual adventure.

The player-controlled NEET protagonist manages to clean up his act and become a tutor, only to be treated poorly by three schoolgirl bullies, leading to the abused male taking control and giving these rude girls exactly what they deserve.

The Sexual Discipline offers multiple paths to go down at the player’s discretion and is available for purchase now.

