Wendy’s Now Livestreaming Overwatch

Wendy’s, which has been accruing notoriety over the smug nature of their Twitter account, now recently live-streamed Overwatch on their own Twitch account, a surprise that likely few saw coming and will probably only boost their reputation further.

According to their video archives on Twitch, the individual in control of Wendy’s Twitch account live-streamed Overwatch for four hours (another more recent stream also occurred for 2 hours), with the screen being decorated in bacon whilst advertising a deal for their Baconator in the top corner:

The bacon theme is believed to be an extension of the bacon-based marketing feud between Wendy’s and McDonald’s, where Wendy’s one-upped their competitor by providing even more – the deal also coincides with Overwatch’s ongoing “Year of the Pig” event.

This is apparently also not the first time that Wendy’s has streamed gameplay, as a previous video from a month ago reveals that they streamed gameplay of Rocket League, alongside yet another Wendy’s deal.