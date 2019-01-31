Top 10 Freely Spending Fanbases

DY Media Partners has measured the amount of money spent in a year by Japanese fans on their favorite franchises; many will not be surprised that mostly fans of boy bands and idol franchises seem to fork over the most cash to demonstrate their support for said object of worship.

The ranking:

1. Arashi (boy band) – ¥32.8 billion 2. IdolMaster – ¥27.6 billion 3. Love Live – ¥27.3 billion 4. Kanjani Eight (boy band) – ¥20.9 billion 5. Touken Ranbu – ¥15 billion 6. Dragon Quest Series – ¥14.9 billion 7. Fate Series – ¥13.9 billion 8. One Piece – ¥12.5 billion 9. Nidaime J Soul Brothers (music group) – ¥12.4 billion 10. Hoshino Gen (Singer) – ¥11.8 billion