Mod Upgrades Final Fantasy VII’s Graphics with AI Neural Network

A fan mod for the beloved Final Fantasy VII has upgraded the game’s inadequate graphics to an impressive 4x resolution using the might of AI neural networks, greatly improving the RPG’s appearance and serving as a free alternative to official HD remasters.

A description of the “Remako” mod from its creator:

The Remako HD Graphics Mod is a mod that completely revamps the pre-rendered backgrounds of the classic JRPG Final Fantasy VII. All of the backgrounds now have 4 times the resolution of the original. Using state of the art AI neural networks, this upscaling tries to emulate the detail the original renders would have had. This helps the new visuals to come as close to a higher resolution re-rendering of the original as possible with current technology.

A video depicting gameplay:

A video comparing the mod with the original graphics:

While the mod is still far from its finished state, it can be downloaded for free now and is suspected to be compatible with any PC version of the game.