Ariana Grande Gets Kanji Tattoo Saying “BBQ Grill”

Ariana Grande has suffered the indignity or receiving an inaccurate kanji tattoo, with her recent body art saying “BBQ grill” rather than “7 rings”.

American singer Ariana Grande has become one of the most high-profile figures to receive a bad kanji tattoo. The former child actor decided to get a tattoo to celebrate the release of her “7 Rings” single; however, Twitter users were quick to point out an important spelling mistake.

Whereas the “7 Rings” single was correctly translated as “七つの指輪” (nanatsu no yubiwa) for its Japanese release, Grande’s tattoo leaves out several characters; the resulting “七輪” tattoo is read as “shichirin”, denoting a kind of small charcoal-heated barbecue grill popular in Japan.

Grande eventually deleted a photograph of the tattoo from her Instagram account and posted an update on Twitter which was later removed:

indeed, i left out “つの指” which should have gone in between. it hurt like fuck n still looks tight i wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. but this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if i miss it enough, i’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.