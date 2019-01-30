Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita has had quite an eventful 4th episode as the show’s abundance of adorable girls played around in bathing suits before taking a bath together and finally attending a matsuri clad in yukata.
Omake:
You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?check Yes, show me everything
Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita has had quite an eventful 4th episode as the show’s abundance of adorable girls played around in bathing suits before taking a bath together and finally attending a matsuri clad in yukata.
Omake:
Haha, she got called a pedophile.
As expected of current industry, they managed to have a swimsuit episode, without actually having a decent, attractive shot of the girls.
Instead, they are given blob bodies that doesn’t show any of the slight curves, stomach definition or mound of venus that even the (not very lewd at all) manga has.
Leave a Comment