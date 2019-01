Sword maiden smartphone game Toji no Miko will soon be collaborating with the widely popular Nier: Automata, with the game’s charming sword girls dressing up as Nier: Automata’s various characters and bound to have players eager to acquire all the goods (should the gacha gods be merciful).

A PV showcasing all the characters in costume:

The collaboration will commence in February; Toji no Miko can be played via iOS and Android now.