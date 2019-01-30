Resident Evil 3 Remake Possible: “Only if Fans Demand It”

Now that the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 remake has debuted, fans have been wildly curious about the possibility of a Resident Evil 3 remake, with producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi stating that such a thing could happen if the fan demand is high enough.

The Resident Evil 2 remake’s producer, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, previously mentioned that the Resident Evil 2 remake came to fruition due to the fact that it was something the fans desperately wanted; now he has stated that if fans want the same of Resident Evil 3, they need to make their plea be known.

Capcom had previously informed the masses that they intended to make more remakes after Resident Evil 2, with possible candidates expanding beyond that of the Resident Evil franchise, as titles such as Ghosts ‘n Goblins and Dino Crisis could be lucky winners.

While fans will no doubt band together to stir up attention for a Resident Evil 3 remake, the other potential choices will surely make for some interesting suggestions as well.