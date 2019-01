The official Resident Evil 2 remake Twitter account announced an upcoming free DLC story called “The Ghost Survivors” featuring minor characters that did not survive the zombie outbreak in Raccoon City.

The announcement detailing the three extra character scenarios with screenshots:

The free story DLC will be available as a game update on the 15th of February, 2019.

The Resident Evil 2 remake is now available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.