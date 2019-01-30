League of Legends Goes Full Anime

League of Legends released a promotional video in honor of their upcoming 2019 season, with the animated short receiving significant praise due to possessing anime-style visuals and action.

The enthusing minute-long video:

The director of the creation was Shingo Yamashita and Yoshihiro Watanabe served as producer (the man possibly being best known for his work on Naruto Shippuden, Gurren Lagann, and Psycho Pass).

Fans would no doubt be ecstatic if some form of League of Legends anime were to be produced.