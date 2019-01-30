You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Jump Force Trailer Introduces Boruto Uzumaki & Dai

by Jaster

Bandai Namco released a brand new Jump Force trailer featuring Naruto‘s son Boruto Uzumaki and the hero Dai from Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.

The trailer showcases the two new Jump Force heroes battling Kaguya and showing off their iconic special moves known from their respective manga and anime series:

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan on the 14th of February and the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on February 15th in the US and Europe.

