Atelier Descends Upon Shinjuku Station

Shinjuku station, a locale commonly used to promote various anime and games, has now served as an advertisement for Atelier’s 20th anniversary and the nearly imminent “Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World”.

The adorably cute Atelier series has invaded Shinjuku station as both the wall and the surrounding pillars have all been adorned with characters from the franchise.

A video was also recorded of the station:

The advertisement will persist until February 3rd.

Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World launches in Japan for the PS4, Switch and Vita on January 31st; it’ll arrive in the west March 26th.