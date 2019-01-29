Valkyria Chronicles 4 PC Version DLC Finally Released

Sega has released the final two DLC items for Valkyria Chronicles 4, after a delay of over a month.

Valkyria Chronicles 4’s final two DLC items, Edy’s Advance Ops and A United Front with Squad 7, have finally been released for the PC version, despite having been promised in December.

The DLC items are advertised as follows:

Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Advance Ops “A special mission that gives you a weapon useful in the early part of the main game. Additionally, if you complete it, you will also get Edy from the original Valkyria Chronicles as a playable character! This mission can be played after unlocking the Headquarters in Chapter 2 of the main story. To access this mission, go to Book Mode > Menu > Extra Stories.” Valkyria Chronicles 4 – A United Front with Squad 7 “This story features an encounter with Squad 7, the heroes of the original Valkyria Chronicles. After playing through this extra story, you will get the characters Welkin (in the tank Edelweiss), Alicia, Isara, Largo, and Rosie for use in the main game. This story can be played after unlocking the Headquarters in Chapter 2 of the main story. To access this story, go to Book Mode > Menu > Extra Stories.”

As an apology to its long-suffering fans, Sega is currently offering the DLC items for free to those who pre-ordered the game or purchased other DLC.