Tonari no Kyuuketsuki-san Collab Cafe Surprisingly Gory

Moe vampire girl anime Tonari no Kyuuketsuki-san has yet another cafe collaboration currently going on, offering up all sorts of food and drinks themed to the anime, though some may be surprised at how graphic a few of the dishes are (considering how cute and friendly the anime is).

The food and drink menus:

Those who order also get a special bonus photo card:

Visitors began uploading pictures of the cafe’s dishes online, which turned out to be as gruesome as many might have anticipated:

The collaboration cafe will be available at NewType Shinjuku until February 3rd.