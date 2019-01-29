Tonari no Kyuuketsuki-san Collab Cafe Surprisingly Gory

Moe vampire girl anime Tonari no Kyuuketsuki-san has yet another cafe collaboration currently going on, offering up all sorts of food and drinks themed to the anime, though some may be surprised at how graphic a few of the dishes are (considering how cute and friendly the anime is).
The food and drink menus:
Those who order also get a special bonus photo card:
Visitors began uploading pictures of the cafe’s dishes online, which turned out to be as gruesome as many might have anticipated:
The collaboration cafe will be available at NewType Shinjuku until February 3rd.
Leave a Comment