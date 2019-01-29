The Dungeon of Lulu Farea Delves Deep in More Ways Than One

An erotic puzzle game known as “The Dungeon of Lulu Farea” will no doubt be considered a worthwhile purchase due to its carefree humor, thought-provoking gameplay and (of course) the succulent sex involving a host of marvelous monster girls.

The game revolves around protagonist Cruellus traversing a legendary dungeon full of beasts, with the “hero” determined to find and ravage all the divine monster girls inside, though players will need to gather stat boosts and effectively manage the use of keys and gold to reach their sexy prize.

The Dungeon of Lulu Farea can invigorate on both a mental and sexual level now.