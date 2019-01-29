Snow Villiers & More Announced for Dissidia NT

Square Enix has announced Snow Villiers from Final Fantasy XIII as the sixth DLC character for Dissidia NT and have promised more new fighters from March onward.

Dissidia NT‘s sixth DLC character has been announced to be Snow Villiers from Final Fantasy XIII; Villiers will join the cast of the arcade game on the 30th of January and will be available for the PlayStation 4 version in February. Snow’s fighting style can be seen in the reveal trailers:

Square Enix has also revealed that more DLC characters are to come in the game’s next season, with at least one coming after the Toushinsai fighting game tournament ends in March. In addition to extra DLC characters, Square Enix has announced that characters will receive new costumes and weapons, along with some re-balancing.