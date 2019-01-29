Resident Evil 2 Remake Sells 3 Million Copies in a Week

Capcom has announced via a press release that the Resident Evil 2 remake has globally shipped over 3 million copies in one week on all available systems.

An overview of the franchise directly from Capcom:

The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to escape terrifying situations. Cumulative sales of the games in the series now total 88 million units* since the first title debuted in 1996. More than 20 years later, continuous support from the passionate fan base across the globe makes it Capcom’s flagship game series. *As of January 28, 2019 Originally released in 1998, Resident Evil 2 went on to achieve cumulative sales of 4.96 million units, making it the fourth best-selling game in the Resident Evil franchise. In the 2019 release, Capcom used its cutting-edge R&D facilities to build the game completely from the ground up for current-generation game platforms. In addition to visual effects, including detailed, photo-realistic graphics made possible with RE ENGINE, Capcom’s proprietary development engine, the title provides players with a fresh horror experience via audio featuring Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 and real-time sound image rendering that utilizes binaural technology. Resident Evil 2 garnered mass attention prior to release, being honored with Best of Show in the Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2018—as judged by major game media outlets from around the globe—as well as boasting over 4.7 million downloads for its “1-Shot Demo,” propelling sales to 3 million units worldwide in the title’s first week. Further, with Resident Evil 7 biohazard (released in January 2017) having now gone on to sell a cumulative 6 million units*, Capcom looks to achieve similar, long-term sales for Resident Evil 2 as well. *As of December 31, 2018

The Resident Evil 2 remake is now available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.